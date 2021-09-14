CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Top Moments: Larry Bird's steal saves Celtics against Pistons

NBA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s. NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA. The defending champion Boston Celtics were down and almost out. Playing the young, tough-as-nails Detroit Pistons in the 1987 Eastern Conference finals, the aging Celtics were in danger of losing Game 5, which would have given the Pistons a chance to clinch the series at home in Game 6.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Video Of Paul Pierce’s Top 34 Plays Is Seven Minutes Of Celtics Bliss

Those who saw Paul Pierce play for the Boston Celtics won’t forget his exploits. Those who didn’t now are in luck. The NBA on Monday shared a video of the top 34 plays of the Celtics legend’s career. The seven-minute highlight video shows Pierce doing what he did best: scoring against opponents of any size, in any situation.
NBA
prosportsoutlook.com

Ranking the Top 5 Players in Detroit Pistons History

Isiah Thomas is widely regarded as the most gritty and gifted Pistons player, despite only standing 6-foot-1. Through 13 seasons “Zeke” appeared on 12 All-Star teams, while posting 19.1 points, 9.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. As the leader of the “Bad Boys” Pistons, Thomas guided his team to two titles and was named the 1990 Finals MVP.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Bill Laimbeer
Person
Isiah Thomas
Person
Dennis Johnson
NBA

Top Moments: Gerald Henderson's steal turns tide in 1984 Finals

Top Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s. NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA. There have been three historic steals in the storied history of the Boston Celtics: one by John Havlicek in 1965, one by Larry Bird in 1987 and one by Gerald Henderson in 1984. Though he will never join Havlicek and Bird in terms of stature, only Henderson’s came in the NBA Finals — against the hated Los Angeles Lakers, no less.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Top 5 single-season performances of the 2010s

The 2010s were a decade of basketball that most Detroit Pistons fans would like to forget. Between the 2010-11 and 2019-20 seasons, the Pistons had an overall record of 326-462. The franchise only finished with 41 or more wins in a season twice. Their highest win total was 44 wins in the 2015-16 season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine is top target for Celtics?

Zach LaVine just might be going from one of the Eastern Conference’s most storied franchises to another. Gary Washburn reported this weekend that the Chicago Bulls All-Star guard could be a potential target for the Boston Celtics in free agency. Washburn adds that LaVine could end up becoming the Celtics’ No. 1 target if Wizards star Bradley Beal chooses to stay in Washington.
NBA
NECN

Paul Pierce Hall of Fame Speech: Celtics Legend's Best Moments

WATCH: Two best moments from Paul Pierce's great HOF speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Paul Pierce wasn't the most naturally gifted player. But after the Celtics selected him 10th overall in the 1998 NBA Draft, he arrived in Boston with a relentless drive that would propel him to greatness.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Com#The Nba Finals#The Los Angeles Lakers
ClutchPoints

Celtics guard Aaron Nesmith reveals ‘welcome to the league’ moment vs. Nets

Being selected in the NBA draft is one thing but playing in your first few games is another. Stepping on the floor with players you’ve watched on TV growing up is a surreal feeling. Creating your very first poster is something high flyers can’t wait to do. In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, Boston Celtics second-year guard Aaron Nesmith talked about his welcome to the NBA moment.
NBA
NBA

Top Moments: Behind Bob Cousy, Celtics edge Nationals in 4OT foul fest

In the early 1950s, professional basketball was a much different game from the one we know today. Only occasionally would it rise to the heights of the fast-paced exhibition of grace and athleticism now taken for granted; more often it was a rough, physical struggle marked by fouls and stalling.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Top-7 second-round draft picks in Pistons history

The Detroit Pistons stockpiled second-round draft picks in the recent trade of Sekou Doumbouya and Jahlil Okafor. Detroit grabbed four picks and some cash from the Nets in exchange for the two players and taking on DeAndre Jordan’s salary, which they quickly bought out. There has been debate whether this...
NBA
NBA

NBA Top Moments: 2000s

Top Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s. NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA. > The Kobe & LeBron Years (2000s) Kobe Bryant-to-Shaquille O’Neal alley-oops are among the most iconic and...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA

Top Moments: Larry Bird and Dominique Wilkins provide shootout for the ages

The 1988 Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics came down to a seventh game at Boston Garden. And while basketball is a team game, this one came down to an old-fashioned shootout between Atlanta’s Dominique Wilkins and Boston’s Larry Bird. “It was like two gunfighters waiting...
NBA
NBA

Top NBA Finals moments: Celtics' epic comeback in Game 4

The Series Situation: Boston Celtics lead Los Angeles Lakers, 2-1 The Play: It wasn’t one play, but more accurately a series of plays. Looking to even The Finals up, the Los Angeles Lakers jumped out to a 35-14 lead after one quarter. But the Boston Celtics kept chipping away, going on a 23-3 run in the second half to win 97-91.
NBA
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic vs. Larry Bird Full Comparison: Luka Still Not Close To Larry Legend

One of the best young stars in the NBA and arguably the MVP favorite for the upcoming season is Luka Doncic, aka “Baby Bird”. Luka approaches the game in a cut-throat manner like Bird did, although he does it in his own way in the form of a cheeky grin at all times. Luka and Bird both have confidence in their games and had the utmost versatility in all areas of the floor.
NBA
audacy.com

Celtics reportedly made push for Pistons swingman Jerami Grant

Jayson Tatum and Jerami Grant spent this summer as teammates for Team USA. If the Celtics reportedly had their way they would continue to wear the same uniform. According to The Athletic, the Celtics offered multiple first-round picks for the 27-year-old Grant, who primarily played a power forward for the Pistons during the 2020-2021 season.
NBA
CelticsBlog

My favorite quotes about Larry Bird

The Celtics were battling the Bucks in an epic seven-game Eastern semifinal series during the grueling 1987 NBA Playoffs. Milwaukee head coach and former Celtic Don Nelson was standing courtside watching Boston warm up with his assistant, John Killilea, Tom Heinsohn’s key assistant on the 1974 and 1976 Celtic title teams.
NBA
NBA

Grizzlies acquire Kris Dunn and Carsen Edwards from Celtics

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired guards Kris Dunn and Carsen Edwards and the right to swap 2026 second round draft picks from the Boston Celtics for forward Juancho Hernangomez. Dunn (6-3, 205), selected fifth overall in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Providence, has...
NBA
NBA

Celtics Acquire Juancho Hernangómez in Three-Player Trade with Grizzlies

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have acquired forward Juancho Hernangómez from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guards Kris Dunn and Carsen Edwards, and the right to swap second round draft picks in 2026, the team announced today. Hernangómez, 25, holds career averages of 5.7 points on 43.0% shooting...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy