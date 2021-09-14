[Photo Story] Nittanyville’s Banners Return To Beaver Stadium
Penn State football made its highly anticipated return to Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon, and with it came the best student section in college football. Nittanyville led the way for the section during Saturday’s big win over Ball State, most notably with personalized banners for the team and several star players. Here’s a look at all of the iconic signs that returned to the front row of the student section this weekend.onwardstate.com
