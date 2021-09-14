Dr. Oz says the goal is no longer to extinguish COVID-19

During a talk targeting worried parents, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with the New York Times' science reporter Apoorva Mandavilli. The subject was keeping kids safe but Dr. Fauci described a syndrome that can affect anyone, young or old: COVID is not just a matter of life or death or "serious disease, but…there may be long lasting effects of COVID-19," he warned, "things that we refer to as long COVID, which means after you clear the virus and are apparently free of disease, there is a lingering of symptomatology." These symptoms can be devastating and never go away. Read on for four Long COVID symptoms Dr. Fauci said to watch for—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Comments / 545