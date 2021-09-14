CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Oz says the goal is no longer to extinguish COVID-19

By Ty Steele
KCRA.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Biden administration is expected to call for new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 at the U.N. General Assembly, including booster shots, Dr. Mehmet Oz said the goal should not be to eradicate the virus, but rather focus on developing a “durable protection” against it. “I don’t...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 545

SS25
7d ago

Smart people have known for MONTHS that you will NOT eradicate this virus and it’s too sad these celebrity doctors and others took this long to figure it out!! I thought they were smarter than us blue collared workers!! The vaccines have been a HUGE failure bc historically vaccines provide IMMUNITY however these DO NOT!!! Studies show The mRNA vaccines failed years ago in animal studies, looked good at first but then animals started dying when the actual disease was introduced but they aren’t telling the public this! Please wake up people and research yourself!!!

Reply(67)
353
frank roeder
7d ago

The fact that this whole thing was an agenda before it happened is the huge problem. It was talked about to the T. Every single thing that has and is being rolled out is text book to the plan.

Reply(21)
168
Guest
7d ago

Where do these “experts” get their degrees from??? A “virus” will NEVER go away! Anyone with any common sense knows this! It will mutate and change, but it never goes away. They know this too and have known it from the beginning. This virus has been used to further a liberal agenda. That’s been obvious all along. Just watching liberal democrats mask up for the camera and then take the masks off once they think the cameras aren’t watching, is example enough. I’m done and I certainly hope the rest of America is too.

Reply(12)
132
IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

Community Policy