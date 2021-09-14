CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Less than 3.5 % of Africans vaccinated against COVID - Africa CDC

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ke7n9_0bvf8tEU00
John Nkengasong, director of the African Union's Centers for Disease Control, speaks at a news conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

GENEVA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Less than 3.5% of Africans are vaccinated against COVID-19, far short of its official target of 60%, John Nkengasong, director of Africa's Centers for Disease Control, said on Tuesday.

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the same briefing that the continent was being "left behind by the rest of the world" and that this would allow the coronavirus to keep circulating.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

This Vaccine Protects You Most Against Severe COVID, New CDC Study Says

Over the past few months, there have been a rising number of breakthrough COVID infections reported, from celebrities like Reba McEntire to government officials. While the vast majority of these cases are mild, there is still a small chance that vaccinated individuals can be hospitalized with COVID and even not survive an infection. With breakthrough cases, studies have found that certain factors like age and underlying conditions make you more likely to develop a severe infection, but new research has shown that which vaccine you got could play a role as well.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Africans#Covid Africa#World Health Organization
healththoroughfare.com

Sinopharm’s Vaccine is Less Effective Than Other Jabs for COVID, Study Finds

With so many manufacturers that have released vaccines for COVID, you sure have a lot of options in case you’re willing to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. However, a new study suggests that you should be more reluctant into getting injected with the vaccine developed by the Chinese brand Sinopharm compared to other jabs.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
informnny.com

New COVID-19 vaccination study by CDC

KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Sackets Harbor hosts Brew York for North Country residents. Live-streaming driver topping 120mph gets 15 years in deadly crash. Watertown community attends 9/11 commemoration at American Legion. Jury deliberations underway in trial of former NFL player accused of attempted murder. Gananda parent involved in 'physical confrontation'...
WATERTOWN, NY
Cleveland.com

Vaccination costs less than hospitalizing COVID-19 patients; parents warned not to vaccinate kids under 12: Coronavirus update for Sept. 14, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Vaccination is much cheaper than hospitalization for COVID-19 patients, and parents are urged not to have their under-12 children immunized until vaccines are approved for that age group. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you need to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

Africa CDC Slams Leaders For Hollow Vaccine Pledges

The African Union's health watchdog accused world leaders Thursday of falling short in their pledge to share coronavirus vaccines with poorer nations, and their failure risked making the disease endemic. Africa is facing a Covid-19 resurgence as it lags in the global vaccination drive, with just 3.18 percent of its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

CDC warns against travel to Jamaica over Covid

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cautioned Americans not to travel to Jamaica, Lebanon, or Sri Lanka amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 delta variant cases. The CDC increased travel advisories on Tuesday to "Level 4: Do Not Travel" for those countries, indicating they have...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

WHO director says wealthy countries giving out COVID-19 boosters shots is 'not right' while less than 5% of people in African countries are vaccinated

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again calling for wealthy countries to postpone the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Instead, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Tuesday that richer nations should distribute extra doses to low-income countries facing vaccine shortages, especially those i Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Covid vaccines are less popular than monoclonal antibodies in some places. Here's why.

Many people who oppose taking Covid-19 vaccines have cited concerns over the risks of using new technology to deal with a disease. But many of them are flocking to hospitals after having contracted Covid to get infusions of monoclonal antibodies — also a new technology to deal with a disease. This may seem like a paradox, but it isn’t a mystery. This tale of two technologies shows that vaccine hesitancy isn’t simply fear of new inventions but often a symptom of retrograde ideology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

186K+
Followers
210K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy