Top Moments: Michael Jordan leaves mark in Finals with mid-air acrobatics

Top Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s. NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA. Is it possible to pick out any one play from Michael Jordan’s amazing career and say it was his most spectacular? He’s had far too many highlights to enumerate, too many brilliant plays to count — the NCAA title-winning basket as a freshman against Georgetown, his famed shot over Craig Ehlo in the playoffs against Cleveland and so many other amazing buzzer-beaters. But there was one play during the 1991 NBA Finals, when Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were striving for their first NBA championship, that certainly rates up there in his personal pantheon.