NBA

Top Moments: Michael Jordan leaves mark in Finals with mid-air acrobatics

NBA
 8 days ago

Top Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s. NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA. Is it possible to pick out any one play from Michael Jordan's amazing career and say it was his most spectacular? He's had far too many highlights to enumerate, too many brilliant plays to count — the NCAA title-winning basket as a freshman against Georgetown, his famed shot over Craig Ehlo in the playoffs against Cleveland and so many other amazing buzzer-beaters. But there was one play during the 1991 NBA Finals, when Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were striving for their first NBA championship, that certainly rates up there in his personal pantheon.

www.nba.com

NBA

Top Moments: Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins duel in 1988 dunk contest

Top Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s. NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA. It was the ultimate face-off. It had been three years since Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins squared off in the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. In the first matchup of the high-flying duo in 1985, Dominique edged out the Bulls rookie to win his first dunk title. Injuries prohibited the rematch of the two superstars in 1986 (Jordan) and 1987 (Wilkins).
NBA
Michael Jordan
Craig Ehlo
NBA

Legends profile: Michael Jordan

By acclamation, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time. Although, a summary of his basketball career and influence on the game inevitably fails to do it justice, as a phenomenal athlete with a unique combination of fundamental soundness, grace, speed, power, artistry, improvisational ability and an unquenchable competitive desire, Jordan single-handedly redefined the NBA superstar.
NBA
NBA

Top NBA Finals moments: Steve Kerr's jumper sinks Jazz in 1997

The Series Situation: Chicago Bulls lead Utah Jazz, 3-2 The Play: With the clock ticking under 10 seconds and the game tied at 86, Jordan drove the left side of the court and found himself double-teamed by Byron Russell and John Stockton. After a pump fake and step-through, Jordan passed to a wide-open Steve Kerr, who hit a 17-footer to give the Chicago Bulls their fifth championship of the Jordan era.
NBA
NBA

NBA Top Moments: 1990s

Top Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s. NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA. > The Jordan Years (1990s) 1991: Michael's Most Amazing Move?. In Game 2 of the 1991 NBA...
NBA
fox46.com

Michael Jordan on Wall Street for sports betting IPO

NEW YORK (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and the CEO of SportRadar were front and center on Wall Street Tuesday morning. “For me, it is the most exciting moment of my life,” CEO of SportRadar Carsten Koerl said. He is talking about the moment the global...
NBA
Sole Collector

The Best ‘Obsidian’ Air Jordan Retro Releases

In advance of the Air Jordan 13 Retro “Obsidian” drop, here's a list of notable "Obsidian" releases available on GOAT right now. The Air Jordan line has been defying dress codes for more than 35 years. Since 1985, the franchise has continually introduced innovative palettes and hues that make sneakerheads salivate. Based on Michael Jordan’s Chicago shade of red alone, Jordan Brand has released classic after classic in the form of “Cardinal,” “Fire Red,” “Infrared,” “Carmine,” and many more.
APPAREL
sportspromedia.com

Michael Jordan increases Sportradar investment

Jordan to focus on US market, product development and marketing activities. Sportradar debuted on Nasdaq stock exchange on 14th September. Sportradar has announced that National Basketball Association (NBA) icon Michael Jordan has increased his stake in the sports betting and broadcast solutions provider, and will also serve as a special advisor to the company’s board of directors.
NBA
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
NCAA
Chicago Bulls
Basketball
Sports
mediaite.com

Megyn Kelly Says She Has No Sympathy for Rachel Nichols Losing Her ESPN NBA Gig: She Played Along and Then Got ‘Eaten By the Woke’

Last month, ESPN announced Rachel Nichols will no longer be part of their NBA coverage, leaving her without an on-air position despite being under contract for another year. The decision came as an apparent consequence of controversial audio that was leaked earlier this summer, which featured Nichols implying her former colleague Maria Taylor was hosting the NBA Finals because she was Black.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA

