Kettering Medical Center postpones Heart to Heart Gala until February due to COVID
Kettering Medical Center Foundation announced its Heart to Heart Gala will be postponed until February due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The event, which raises awareness and funds for Kettering Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular program, was scheduled to take place Sept. 21 at the Schuster Performing Arts Center. Six-time Grammy winner Amy Grant was scheduled to perform at the gala.www.daytondailynews.com
