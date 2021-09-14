CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering Medical Center postpones Heart to Heart Gala until February due to COVID

By Kristen Spicker
Dayton Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKettering Medical Center Foundation announced its Heart to Heart Gala will be postponed until February due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The event, which raises awareness and funds for Kettering Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular program, was scheduled to take place Sept. 21 at the Schuster Performing Arts Center. Six-time Grammy winner Amy Grant was scheduled to perform at the gala.

