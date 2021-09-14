Kroger KSR Game of the Week: Covington Catholic at Beechwood

Covington Catholic will make the short trip to Beechwood to take on the Tigers in our Kroger KSR Game of the Week. Beechwood is coming off a thrilling win over Lexington Christian Academy in the state title game a year ago.

Beechwood is the top-ranked 2A team in Kentucky and is currently 4-0. It features last season’s Mr. Football Cameron Hergott who is pacing the Tigers for a 42-points per game average. The super-senior quarterback is completing 69% of his passes and has thrown for eight touchdowns to go along with 770 yards. Mitchell Berger is the Tigers’ top pass catcher with nine receptions for 237 yards and a couple of scores. Xavier Campbell is leading 2A after recording eight quarterback sacks. Beechwood is allowing just 5.2 points per game.

Covington Catholic is 2-2 on the season. The Colonels are led by quarterback Adam Holtz who has completed 50% of his passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns. Cov Cath is averaging 24.8 points per game and allowing 20.8. It is running for 202 yards per contest which could serve well by keeping Beechwood quarterback Cameron Hergott on the sideline.

KSR will provide extensive coverage of this game and is excited to travel to northern Kentucky on Friday.

