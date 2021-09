Windows 11 will significantly reduce the use of memory, CPU and disk. So assures Steve Dispensa of Microsoft a month before the release of the new OS. Less than a month remains until the release of Windows 11, which - as we have known for a long time - will take the form of an update for Windows 10. Microsoft thought it was high time to give another reason to switch to the newer operating system. Steve Dispensa, VP of Enterprise Management, has assured that W11's performance is a significant improvement over its predecessor. As he claims in a new video on YouTube, the new OS will reduce average CPU usage by 37% and memory usage by 32%.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO