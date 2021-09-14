Mia Karlova Galerie Takes Part in GLUE With Design Dilemma

This week’s DMTV Milkshake guest is Fernando Mastrangelo – artist, designer, and most recently, guest judge on the HBOMax competition show Ellen’s Next Great Designer. Mastrangelo loves salt. As an artist and designer, he works with other natural and recycled materials – like silica, sand and crushed glass – but it’s salt that captures the eye in pieces like paintings that create hyper-organic forms in salt and cement. “I love that it has this element of life and death to it,” he says. “Salt was used to preserve meat. It’s something [people] fought over. If salt sits on a surface too long, it’ll corrode [it] – but then it gives life, too. It’s such a deep, metaphorical, and richly historical material – I love using it.” He also points to how salt is used in his made-to-order rock salt Drum side tables: “When you look at some of my pieces, like the Drum, it looks almost like where the ocean meets the sand and the land,” he says. “And I like that when we use salt, it leaves a little bit of a residue on the Drums over time. It’s just a living material – it sweats. If there’s a lot of humidity, the material’s alive – and I think that’s really cool.”

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO