Mia Karlova Galerie Takes Part in GLUE With Design Dilemma

By Kelly Beall
Design Milk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor its first foray into participating in GLUE Amsterdam’s four-day design celebration, Mia Karlova Galerie opens its multi-designer Design Dilemma exhibition. While the festival runs September 16-19, Design Dilemma will continue on through October 24th. The exhibit showcases new artworks by Vadim Kibardin, Femke van Gemert, Anton Brunberg and Teun Zwets as they dive into challenges that face today’s designers. Namely reuse.

design-milk.com

