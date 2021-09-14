CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Top Moments: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar turns back clock in 1985 Finals

NBA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s. NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was 38 years old, and he looked every bit of it on May 27, 1985, as the Boston Celtics whipped the L.A. Lakers 148-114 to open the NBA Finals. The Lakers’ venerable center looked like he was mired in quicksand as he was beaten up and down the court by Boston’s Robert Parish in a game that was quickly dubbed the Memorial Day Massacre.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Parish
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Thunder Trade Features Intriguing Wing To L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers revamped their entire roster this offseason. They will have more new faces on their team this season than any other team in the NBA. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker are the only players that are coming back from last season’s roster. While there will be a ton of new faces, there are some that have at least played with this group previously.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Lakers#Nba Com#The Boston Celtics#The L A Lakers 148 114#Finals#The Milwaukee Bucks
NBA

10 key questions: Will experience push updated Lakers to top of West?

For the next 10 days, we’ll be answering one key question surrounding the 2021-22 NBA season. Here’s question five:. Do you see this new group of veteran Lakers ruling the West?. My reference point on this, er, extremely experienced roster is the 1983 Philadelphia Phillies, who had 14 regulars –...
NBA
NBA

Top NBA Finals moments: Allen Iverson steps over Tyronn Lue in 2001

The Series Situation: Philadelphia 76ers against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. The Play: Allen Iverson utilized his trademark crossover dribble against Los Angeles Lakers guard Tyronn Lue, then stepped back and hit a fadeaway jumper as Lue fell down. Iverson then took an exaggerated step over Lue on his way back up the court.
NBA
NBA

Top NBA Finals moments: Michael Jordan's mid-air, switch-handed layup

The Series Situation: Chicago Bulls lead Los Angeles Lakers, 1-0 The Play: Michael Jordan switches hands from right to left in mid-air for a layup in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Significance: “Oh! A spec-TAC-ular move, by Michael Jordan!”. That was Marv Albert’s call on the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA

Top NBA Finals moments: Kobe Bryant takes over in Game 4 of 2000 Finals

The Series Situation: Los Angeles Lakers lead Indiana Pacers, 2-1 The Play: Kobe Bryant went from missing most of Game 2 and all of Game 3 with a sprained ankle to playing 47 of a possible 53 minutes and scoring 28 points as the Lakers beat the Pacers, 120-118, in overtime in Indianapolis.
NBA
NBA

Top Moments: Ralph Sampson's game-winner stuns Lakers in 1986 West finals

Top Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s. NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA. Perhaps the most famous Twin Towers in NBA history played for the Houston Rockets in the 1980s, when 7-footer Hakeem Olajuwon paired with 7-foot-4 Ralph Sampson on the Rockets’ front line. Both were All-Stars, and in 1986 they led Houston to a berth in the NBA Finals.
NBA
NBA

NBA Top Moments: 1980s

Top Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s. NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA. The Bird And Magic Show (1980s) 1980: Doctor Hangs One on Lakers. In Game 4 of the...
NBA
Sporting News

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 'excited' to see LeBron James break his all-time scoring record

Records are meant to be broken and the NBA's all-time scoring mark is within reach for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Heading into his 19th season, LeBron, who is currently third all-time, has won nearly everything in his career, from four championships, four MVP awards, 17 All-Star selections and countless other accolades, but soon he could lay claim to one of the league's most untouchable records.
NBA
NBA

Top NBA Finals moments: Magic Johnson's junior sky hook

The Game: 1987 Finals, Game 4. The Series Situation: Los Angeles Lakers lead Boston Celtics, 2-1 The Play: With the Los Angeles Lakers trailing the Boston Celtics 106-105 with seven seconds left, Magic Johnson takes an inbounds pass from Michael Cooper and dropped a “junior, junior” sky hook that put the Lakers ahead for good.
NBA
NBA

Top NBA Finals moments: Celtics' epic comeback in Game 4

The Series Situation: Boston Celtics lead Los Angeles Lakers, 2-1 The Play: It wasn’t one play, but more accurately a series of plays. Looking to even The Finals up, the Los Angeles Lakers jumped out to a 35-14 lead after one quarter. But the Boston Celtics kept chipping away, going on a 23-3 run in the second half to win 97-91.
NBA
NBA

Top NBA Finals moments: Hobbled Willis Reed inspires Knicks' victory in Game 7

The Series Situation: Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks tied, 3-3 The Play: Uncertain whether Willis Reed would be able to play through the muscle tear in his right thigh, the New York Knicks get an emotional rush when their captain hobbles onto the floor against the Lakers, hits two jump shots and boosts his teammates’ confidence and performance for their first NBA championship.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy