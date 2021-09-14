Top Moments: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar turns back clock in 1985 Finals
NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was 38 years old, and he looked every bit of it on May 27, 1985, as the Boston Celtics whipped the L.A. Lakers 148-114 to open the NBA Finals. The Lakers' venerable center looked like he was mired in quicksand as he was beaten up and down the court by Boston's Robert Parish in a game that was quickly dubbed the Memorial Day Massacre.
