The U.S. stock market has seen a rocky start to the fourth quarter as economic anxieties both close to home and overseas have struck during a historically volatile time of year. On Monday, several of the major averages clocked their worst days in months, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 614 points, or 1.8%, and the Nasdaq dropping 2.2%. On Tuesday, however, all three regained some ground early as investors moved in to buy the dip and some experts cautioned that market-moving fears were likely overblown. But by 2:30 p.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average was...

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO