Top Moments: Ralph Sampson's game-winner stuns Lakers in 1986 West finals

NBA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s. NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA. Perhaps the most famous Twin Towers in NBA history played for the Houston Rockets in the 1980s, when 7-footer Hakeem Olajuwon paired with 7-foot-4 Ralph Sampson on the Rockets’ front line. Both were All-Stars, and in 1986 they led Houston to a berth in the NBA Finals.

www.nba.com

