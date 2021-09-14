Top Moments: Ralph Sampson's game-winner stuns Lakers in 1986 West finals
Perhaps the most famous Twin Towers in NBA history played for the Houston Rockets in the 1980s, when 7-footer Hakeem Olajuwon paired with 7-foot-4 Ralph Sampson on the Rockets' front line. Both were All-Stars, and in 1986 they led Houston to a berth in the NBA Finals.
