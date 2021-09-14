FBI fires Whitmer kidnapping case agent amid allegations he beat wife

The FBI fired one of its top agents who was tasked with stopping a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after he was charged with beating his wife after a swingers party, according to new reports.

Special Agent Richard Trask, 39, of Kalamazoo, Michigan , was fired from the FBI last week, with a spokesperson confirming he no longer works for the agency but declining to provide further details, according to a local CBS affiliate WWMT.

Trask was reportedly fired over allegations he hit his wife's head against a nightstand and choked her over a dispute stemming from their attendance at a swingers party in July, an unnamed source familiar with the matter told the Detroit News . He is awaiting trial on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and faces 10 years in prison if convicted.

Defense attorneys for people charged in connection to Whitmer's alleged kidnapping plot used Trask's arrest to question other FBI agents who were on the case. The attorneys asked a judge on Wednesday to delay the trial by 90 days to provide more time to investigate other conduct of the FBI agents involved.

A sixth man facing federal charges in the kidnapping plot of Whitmer pleaded guilty last month and was sentenced to six years in prison. The man, Ty Garbin, admitted he and five other men trained at his property near Luther, Michigan, and constructed a house similar to Whitmer's vacation home and assaulted "it with firearms."

Whitmer, a Democrat, previously blamed former President Donald Trump when the case was filed in October 2020. Trump had previously told Michigan residents to "liberate" the state from stay-at-home COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Whitmer administration.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Kaleb Franks, and Daniel Harris, the other four suspects charged with conspiracy, will each go to trial later this year.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Detroit Field Office for the FBI but did not immediately receive a response.

