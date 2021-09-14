CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech instructor apologizes for 'injustice' of being white and straight

By Luke Gentile
 7 days ago

A Virginia Tech instructor's syllabus for fall students included her apologies for the "injustice" of being white, heterosexual, and middle class.

"I am a Caucasian cisgender female and first-generation college student from Appalachia who is of Scottish, British, and Norwegian heritage," the "WHO I AM" section of Crystal Duncan Lane's released Human Development 1134 syllabus read. "I am married to a cisgender male, and we are middle class. While I did not 'ask' for the many privileges in my life: I have benefitted from them and will continue to benefit from them whether I like it or not."

Lane, a human development and family science instructor, said she recognizes the unfair privileges of her having white skin, the documents said.

"This is injustice. I am and will continue to work on a daily basis to be antiracist and confront the innate racism within myself that is the reality and history of white people," she wrote in the syllabus, according to Campus Reform.

Lane ended her apology by suggesting Caucasian students "join her" on a path to confront implicit racial biases.

"I want to be better: Every day. I will transform: Every day. This work terrifies me: Every day," she said. "I invite my white students to join me on this journey. And to my students of color: I apologize for the inexcusable horrors within our shared history," the documents said.

Natalie Rhodes, a student at Virginia Tech, said the instructor's apology is out of line, according to the report.

"It is a class about disabilities, not political opinion, affiliation, nor judgment in any sort," Rhodes said. "If you are discussing disabilities, stick to your course."

The Washington Examiner reached out to Virginia Tech and Lane for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.

Comments / 168

jerry svensky
7d ago

she and her husband can quit their jobs give away all their possessions to people of color then she wont need to worry about being middle class

117
joe lubin
7d ago

what ? God almighty. what a mess this world , or rather country has come to. If you apologized for this. you have betrayed yourself.. and shouldn't be an educator.

66
D Morgan
7d ago

What a joke! Apologizing for the color if your skin?! Has this guy ever heard of the civil rights movement? Skin color doesn't matter. And as for being straight; go blow someone and you'll be all good!

47
New Pittsburgh Courier

Muhammad: White people seem to now hate for sport

I first met the brilliant comedian and social activist Dick Gregory in 1968, and for the next 49 years until his passing in 2017, he always insisted that young White people would save America because they saw things differently from the way their bigoted parents saw them. I think my brilliant friend was wrong about that.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
wvsportsnow.com

List of Recruits for West Virginia-Virginia Tech Game

Coming into the latest installment of the Black Diamond Trophy rivalry between West Virginia and No. 15 Virginia Tech, it’s perhaps the biggest game in WVU head coach Neal Brown’s tenure. Coming off a 1-1 start to the 2021-22 season, a loss to Virginia Tech — WVU entering as a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
virginiasports.com

Virginia Set for Commonwealth Clash at No. 17 Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (2-2-1, 0-1-1 ACC) travels to No. 17 Virginia Tech (2-1-2, 0-1-0 ACC) on Friday night for a 7 p.m. start in the Commonwealth Clash presented by Smithfield. The match will be broadcast on ACC Network with Dalen Cuff (play-by-play) and Michael Lahoud...
VIRGINIA STATE
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia-Virginia Tech Sold Out

According to the Mountaineer Ticket Office, WVU-Virginia Tech football game on Saturday, Sept. 18 is officially sold out. In a release by the WVU Athletics Communications Department, fans still looking to purchase single-game tickets for the WVU-VT matchup are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: West Virginia Upsets No. 15 Virginia Tech in Morgantown

The West Virginia University football team had a sold out crowd in Morgantown as No. 15 Virginia Tech visited Saturday in WVU's final nonconference game of the season. West Virginia jumped up early and held on at the end of the game to stop VT from coming back. WVU won the game 27-21. Take a look at many photos in the gallery below from Ben Queen.
MORGANTOWN, WV
