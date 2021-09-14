Virginia Tech instructor apologizes for 'injustice' of being white and straight

A Virginia Tech instructor's syllabus for fall students included her apologies for the "injustice" of being white, heterosexual, and middle class.

"I am a Caucasian cisgender female and first-generation college student from Appalachia who is of Scottish, British, and Norwegian heritage," the "WHO I AM" section of Crystal Duncan Lane's released Human Development 1134 syllabus read. "I am married to a cisgender male, and we are middle class. While I did not 'ask' for the many privileges in my life: I have benefitted from them and will continue to benefit from them whether I like it or not."

Lane, a human development and family science instructor, said she recognizes the unfair privileges of her having white skin, the documents said.

"This is injustice. I am and will continue to work on a daily basis to be antiracist and confront the innate racism within myself that is the reality and history of white people," she wrote in the syllabus, according to Campus Reform.

Lane ended her apology by suggesting Caucasian students "join her" on a path to confront implicit racial biases.

"I want to be better: Every day. I will transform: Every day. This work terrifies me: Every day," she said. "I invite my white students to join me on this journey. And to my students of color: I apologize for the inexcusable horrors within our shared history," the documents said.

Natalie Rhodes, a student at Virginia Tech, said the instructor's apology is out of line, according to the report.

"It is a class about disabilities, not political opinion, affiliation, nor judgment in any sort," Rhodes said. "If you are discussing disabilities, stick to your course."

The Washington Examiner reached out to Virginia Tech and Lane for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.

