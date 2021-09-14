NEW for 9/14: Thoughts on country; Granddaughter scam
PEACHTREE CORNERS’ BUSINESS COMMUNITY has a distinctive new business: the French-American Chamber of Commerce Atlanta office. A gathering of about 100 people welcomed the Chamber last week in an outdoor ceremony at their office at the Curiosity Lab Innovation Center. From left are Bertrand Lapoire, vice president of the French American Chamber; Michael Gerebtzoff, Consul General of Belgium in Atlanta, Kirk Duguid, Acting Consul General, Consulate General of Canada in the Southeast; Mayor Mike Mason; Vincent Hommeril, Consul General of France in Atlanta; John Parkerson, Honorary Consul General and Foreign Economic Counselor of Hungary; Julie Lambotte, Executive Director the French Chamber of Atlanta and Office Manager, French Tech Atlanta; and City Manager Brian Johnson. See more in Notable below.www.gwinnettforum.com
