CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

BRACK: How grandparents lost lots of cash in “granddaughter” scam

By Underwriters
gwinnettforum.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEPT. 14, 2021 | It was a new wrinkle we heard of recently: grandparents were thinking they were helping their granddaughter in a distant city, and did not recognize they were being scammed. Read on, so that you won’t be scammed. A grandfather told this story: “How could we be...

www.gwinnettforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

APD warns of ‘grandparent scams’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As technology advances, so are the number of ways that scammers are targeting older Georgians. Albany Police Department Investigator Darryl Jones said he continues to see this happen time and time again, resulting in people losing thousands of dollars each year. “There’s been an increasing number...
ALBANY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff: 'Grandparent Scam' targeting Cobb County seniors

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are warning the public about a scheme targeting Georgia seniors called the "Grandparent Scam." The Cobb County Sheriff's Office says scammers are calling residents claiming their grandchild has been involved in a crash, hurt, or arrested. The scammers then ask their victims to withdraw cash...
COBB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Georgia Attorney General Carr warns of new twist on grandparent scam

ATLANTA– Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians about the latest version of the grandparent scam. The scam still starts with a phone call from someone pretending to be your grandchild, one of his/her friends, a lawyer or a law enforcement officer. The caller then describes an urgent scenario requiring that thousands of dollars be sent immediately, e.g. your grandchild will go to jail if you don’t send bail money or he or she became ill while traveling in a foreign country and needs money to come home. If impersonating the grandchild, the scammer may speak softly or cry so that the victim is less likely to question why the grandchild’s voice sounds different. The “grandchild” may beg you not to tell their parents what’s going on. They may even tell you to lie to the bank if questioned about the reason for the withdrawal. In a new twist, rather than asking the victim to wire money, pay with gift cards or even mail cash, (all red flags of a scam), the scammers say they will send someone to the person’s house to pick up the money. Once the victim pays the money to the courier (often an unwitting Uber or Lyft driver), there’s virtually no way to get it back. What’s more, the scammers may call back, claiming they need more money.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russians
valdostatoday.com

Consumer alert: New twist on grandparent scam

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians about the latest version of the grandparent scam. The scam still starts with a phone call from someone pretending to be your grandchild, one of his/her friends, a lawyer or a law enforcement officer. The caller then describes an urgent scenario requiring that thousands of dollars be sent immediately, e.g. your grandchild will go to jail if you don’t send bail money or he or she became ill while traveling in a foreign country and needs money to come home. If impersonating the grandchild, the scammer may speak softly or cry so that the victim is less likely to question why the grandchild’s voice sounds different. The “grandchild” may beg you not to tell their parents what’s going on. They may even tell you to lie to the bank if questioned about the reason for the withdrawal. In a new twist, rather than asking the victim to wire money, pay with gift cards or even mail cash, (all red flags of a scam), the scammers say they will send someone to the person’s house to pick up the money. Once the victim pays the money to the courier (often an unwitting Uber or Lyft driver), there’s virtually no way to get it back. What’s more, the scammers may call back, claiming they need more money.
ATLANTA, GA
fox47.com

Wisconsin BBB asks residents to look out for "grandparent scams"

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is asking residents to be on the lookout for “grandparent scams.”. These scams, also called emergency scams, prey on grandparents by posing as a family member in need. Scammers send a call, email, or social media message claiming to be a family...
WISCONSIN STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Grandparent scam has new twist involving rideshare drivers, officials warn

A call from your grandkids pleading for help — often in the form of money — could be a scam, a watchdog group warns. Emergency scams, or “grandparent scams” as they’re commonly called, involve fraudsters looking to swindle unsuspecting victims out of cash by pretending to be a family member or friend who’s in trouble, according to the Better Business Bureau.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxnebraska.com

Money Matters: Grandparent scams and how to avoid them

OMAHA, Neb. — If you got a phone call from a loved one pleading for money during a difficult situation, would you send them some?. Scammers are preying on the good will of people once again, and we spoke to Better Business Bureau's Josh Planos to break down Grandparent Scams.
OMAHA, NE
augustachronicle.com

Kelvin Collins: "It's me, Grandma!" Grandparent scams still targeting seniors

The Better Business Bureau is still warning well-meaning seniors about “emergency” scams designed to fool them into thinking that their grandchild is hurt, has been arrested or is stranded, and in need of money. According to recent FBI reports, the “Grandparent Scam” has been around since 2008, but they continue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

2 Sought, Accused Of Scamming $19,000 In Cash From Elderly Woman In Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are looking for 2 women accused of scamming $19,000 in cash from an elderly woman. Police said an 83-year-old woman was approached in the parking lot of a local supermarket at around 1 p.m. back on August 17. A second woman joined and police said she was a participant in the scam. Authorities said one of the women convinced the victim that she was a lottery jackpot winner; however, she could not cash the ticket due to her immigration status. Police said one of the women asked the victim for cash in exchange for the jackpot...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

Two Men Allegedly Raped Elderly Farmer Until He Went Into Coma

Two men in Nigeria have been arrested after they allegedly raped a 65-year-old farmer until he went into a coma. The elderly victim, identified as Gilbert Nnagi, was found unconscious in one of the alleged rapists' homes in Ondo Saturday evening, according to Sahara Reporters. He was allegedly unable to talk when he was found and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy