BRACK: How grandparents lost lots of cash in “granddaughter” scam

ATLANTA– Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians about the latest version of the grandparent scam. The scam still starts with a phone call from someone pretending to be your grandchild, one of his/her friends, a lawyer or a law enforcement officer. The caller then describes an urgent scenario requiring that thousands of dollars be sent immediately, e.g. your grandchild will go to jail if you don’t send bail money or he or she became ill while traveling in a foreign country and needs money to come home. If impersonating the grandchild, the scammer may speak softly or cry so that the victim is less likely to question why the grandchild’s voice sounds different. The “grandchild” may beg you not to tell their parents what’s going on. They may even tell you to lie to the bank if questioned about the reason for the withdrawal. In a new twist, rather than asking the victim to wire money, pay with gift cards or even mail cash, (all red flags of a scam), the scammers say they will send someone to the person’s house to pick up the money. Once the victim pays the money to the courier (often an unwitting Uber or Lyft driver), there’s virtually no way to get it back. What’s more, the scammers may call back, claiming they need more money.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO