Dennis M. Baez Joins Berkley Construction Professional as Senior Vice President of Underwriting

OU announced Thursday the appointment of Matthew D. Brockwell as its new senior vice president and chief financial officer, pending the OU Board of Regents’ approval. According to an email from OU President Joseph Harroz, Brockwell has 35 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 21 years as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers in its Washington, D.C., New Jersey and New York offices, and has served as a member of a variety of not-for-profit boards. He currently serves on the Eagle Bancorp Inc. board of directors. He will begin working in December, if approved.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO