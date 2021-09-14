Crossroads: Express kindness

As I noticed bags of KIND Trail Mix on our shelf in the food pantry, a healthy thought came to mind that I’d like us to consider before we hit the trail today. If I asked five of your friends what kind of person you are, what would they say? I’m hoping you’re the kind of person who is kind to others, and if you’re not there yet, you can be in a few quick steps. Remember, kind has a couple definitions: one is a group of people or things having similar characteristics; the other is a quality of being warm-hearted, considerate, humane and sympathetic. Other descriptive words surrounding kindness would be care, compassion, concern, courteous, friendly, gentleness, goodness, goodwill, grace, gracious, helpfulness, hospitality, loving, neighborly, patience, philanthropic, sweetness, tenderness, thoughtfulness, tolerance, understanding and unselfishness.