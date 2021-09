On Tuesday, Truckee and North Tahoe voters will have their voices heard in the state’s gubernatorial recall election. While much attention is on the possibility of Gov. Gavin Newsom being recalled, voters within the Truckee Fire Protection District will be faced with an additional choice at the polls. Measure T, which if passed would cost homeowners $179 per parcel for eight years, would provide an estimated $3.7 million annually for wildfire protection funding. It must pass by two-thirds of the vote.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO