CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Worcester’s Greater Good Imperial Brewing Co. wins silver medal in competition to determine nation’s top sour ale; True North wins gold for top American Cream Ale

By Michael Bonner
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Craft beer connoisseurs in Central Massachusetts searching for one of of the best American sour ales in the nation, need to go no farther than Worcester. Greater Good Imperial Brewing Co. left the Great American Beer Festival last weekend with some hardware after earning a silver medal in the American Sour Ale category. The festival pins hundreds of beers against each other in dozens of categories.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Dunkin’ offering free coffee for National Coffee Day

Dunkin’ coffee lovers can get a free coffee for National Coffee Day. The Canton-based chain is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase for DD Perks members on Sept. 29. “Dunkin’ is celebrating National Coffee Day in a big way by sharing the loyalty love with...
RESTAURANTS
MassLive.com

House of the Week: Beacon Hill studio on the market steps from Boston Common

A newly renovated property in Boston offers convenience of location for the right buyer. The 262-square-foot studio is located in the Bellevue Building. The unit features stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a stand-up shower with glass door in the bathroom and new flooring throughout. The studio includes access to the roof deck on top of the building, offering views of the city, Charles River and Massachusetts State House.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
56K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy