Worcester’s Greater Good Imperial Brewing Co. wins silver medal in competition to determine nation’s top sour ale; True North wins gold for top American Cream Ale
Craft beer connoisseurs in Central Massachusetts searching for one of of the best American sour ales in the nation, need to go no farther than Worcester. Greater Good Imperial Brewing Co. left the Great American Beer Festival last weekend with some hardware after earning a silver medal in the American Sour Ale category. The festival pins hundreds of beers against each other in dozens of categories.www.masslive.com
