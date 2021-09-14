Auditor’s Office Working with Contractor to Conduct Security Assessment of Statewide Information Technology Infrastructure
The State Auditor’s Office is working with a contractor to conduct a network security assessment of information technology (IT) resources within the State of North Dakota. The goal of this assessment is to evaluate the overall security of various IT networks and proactively identify any vulnerability before it could be exploited by a hacker. This process helps keep critical systems or sensitive data secure.www.nd.gov
Comments / 0