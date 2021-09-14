Conroe Parks and Recreation activities - Sept. 15

Contact: Datrin Rogers, 936-522-3960, drogers@cityofconroe.org. Designed for teens sixth to eighth grade, this program provides general instruction in fun outdoor activities to encourage teamwork and develop leadership competency. One Saturday each month includes a variety of indoor and outdoor interests with an emphasis on a specific skill such as cooking, hiking, fishing, camping, and more. Community Service and day trips are part of the fun, and overnight camping trips are also part of the experience. All equipment is provided, but teens are welcome to bring their own. Program cost is per weekend experience, and does not exceed $15! Registration is via online Cognito form found on the City of Conroe website, and must be done in advance. Parent Orientation will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Oscar Johnson Jr. Community Center. Call 936-522-3960 for more information.