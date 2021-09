The JV volleyball team had their first home game at the nest Wednesday night hosting Ottawa Hills. It was a back and forth battle and took all three games to secure the Victory but the lady Eagles pulled it out with scores of 25-19, 21-25 and 15-13. The third game was secured with strong serving by Jessica Badalmenti with 5 points and one ace and Cailynn Hartzell’s 3 straight points of the match. Cailynn also led the defense with 8 digs. Offensively Denyle Bonter had a great hitting night with 14 kills. Irelyn Sullivan had 15 assists and Delaney Bonter had 2 blocks. The team is back in action Saturday at the Central Montcalm Invitational.

12 DAYS AGO