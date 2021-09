The Formula One world championship battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is set to go down to the wire, in one of the most dramatic seasons in a generation. The tension reached another level on Sunday as Hamilton and Verstappen crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. The Dutch driver was criticised following the incident, which left Hamilton grateful to be alive. With both drivers crashing out of the race, it had no impact on the world championship standings, which sees Red Bull’s Verstappen leading Mercedes’ Hamilton by five points ahead of the final eight races of...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO