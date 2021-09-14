CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte area’s top-selling neighborhood is in Waxhaw

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1saQNz_0bvf3euw00
Waxhaw (Melissa Key)

WAXHAW, N.C. — The most recent Charlotte Business Journal lists Mecklenburg County’s most active homebuilders, ranking them two ways. The first list is ranked by the number of permits granted in 2020. D.R. Horton Inc. tops the list with 553 permits pulled in Mecklenburg County in 2020, followed by Meritage Homes Corp. with 529 permits valued at $78.3 million.

[ ALSO READ: Retired NYPD officer living in Waxhaw opens up about surviving 9/11 attacks ]

The second list is ranked by the value of permits granted in Mecklenburg in 2020. Lennar Corp. tops that list, with 495 permits valued at $99.4 million. D.R. Horton is No. 2, with permits valued at $89 million.

Also listed in CBJ’s most recent edition are the Charlotte area’s top-selling residential neighborhoods, ranked by number of single-family home closings in 2020. Waxhaw’s Millbridge neighborhood tops the list of new homes and resales.

(WATCH: Museum of the Waxhaws not going away, fighting to survive)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Real estate exec talks growing momentum for Eastland Mall site

CHARLOTTE — Momentum keeps building. That’s the takeaway from Crosland Southeast executive Tim Sittema on the long-awaited makeover of the former Eastland Mall site. Sittema, Crosland Southeast’s managing director, told CBJ that all signs point to a projected groundbreaking by the first quarter of 2022, and possibly earlier than that. The 80-acre mall site is 6 miles east of uptown, bounded by Albemarle and North Sharon Amity roads and Central Avenue.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mecklenburg County changes COVID-19 weekly test requirements for unvaccinated workers

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County is changing its COVID-19 weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated employees, according to an email obtained by Eyewitness News Reporter Joe Bruno. Last week, Mecklenburg County suspended 598 employees, which amounts to 13.5% of the workforce, for failing to upload their weekly COVID-19 test. The county is requiring employees to get tested for COVID-19 weekly if they are not fully vaccinated.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Workers at Novant Health face firings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) -- A North Carolina-based health care provider said Tuesday that nearly 400 of its workers face dismissal for not complying with a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program. Novant Health Inc. said Tuesday that 1.4% of its overall workforce, or 375 employees, aren’t allowed to work for refusing...
HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

Local hotels face prolonged business travel slump due to Delta variant

CHARLOTTE — Revenue from business travel at Charlotte hotels this year is projected to decline by 73% from 2019, according to a new forecast by the American Hotel & Lodging Association and Kalibri Labs. In 2019, business travel generated sales of $589 million for Charlotte hotels. This year, that figure...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waxhaw, NC
Business
Charlotte, NC
Government
Mecklenburg County, NC
Business
Waxhaw, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte, NC
Business
City
Waxhaw, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
54K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy