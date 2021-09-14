Charlotte area’s top-selling neighborhood is in Waxhaw

Waxhaw (Melissa Key)

WAXHAW, N.C. — The most recent Charlotte Business Journal lists Mecklenburg County’s most active homebuilders, ranking them two ways. The first list is ranked by the number of permits granted in 2020. D.R. Horton Inc. tops the list with 553 permits pulled in Mecklenburg County in 2020, followed by Meritage Homes Corp. with 529 permits valued at $78.3 million.

The second list is ranked by the value of permits granted in Mecklenburg in 2020. Lennar Corp. tops that list, with 495 permits valued at $99.4 million. D.R. Horton is No. 2, with permits valued at $89 million.

Also listed in CBJ’s most recent edition are the Charlotte area’s top-selling residential neighborhoods, ranked by number of single-family home closings in 2020. Waxhaw’s Millbridge neighborhood tops the list of new homes and resales.

