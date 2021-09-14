The 49-acre wooded property on Arboretum Road is in Biltmore Forest, just outside of Asheville. Yet another record set as home sells for $9.5 million.

CHARLOTTE — Another record-setting home sale has been logged in Canopy MLS, according to a brokerage associated with the transaction. This sale comes less than two weeks after an estate in the western North Carolina mountains first set the record, trading for $9.3 million.

The residence — the original home of Vanderbilt heir George Henry Vanderbilt Cecil and his wife, Nancy — sold yesterday for $9.5 million, according to a news release from Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, whose Marilyn Wright represented the buyer in the sale. The listing agent was Clary McCall of Beverly-Hanks.

[ ALSO READ: Charlotte area logs steep decline in housing affordability ]

The 49-acre wooded property on Arboretum Road is in Biltmore Forest, just outside of Asheville. It includes a 6,390-square-foot house with five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, as well as a pool and streams on the land.

(WATCH: How Charlotte, Meck County are helping those behind on rent or facing eviction)

©2021 Cox Media Group