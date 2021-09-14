CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers Toilet-Trained Cows In Hopes of Reducing Their Greenhouse Gas Emissions

This story sounds like a bunch of bullshit. That's what I thought too, until I read the article and saw that it was piss.

Inhabitat.com

Potty-trained cows: A new approach to reduce emissions

In a recent study, scientists “potty-trained” cows in an attempt to reduce the animals’ greenhouse gas emissions. The study, published in Current Biology, included 16 calves trained to defecate in one spot. After several weeks of training, 11 out of 16 calves successfully learned to use the spot. Researchers suggested the calves that didn’t pick up the habit may just need more training to master the process.
WILDLIFE
ecowatch.com

Top 5 Meat and Dairy Companies Match Exxon in Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The world's five biggest meat and dairy companies emit the same volume of greenhouse gases as fossil fuel giant ExxonMobil. That's just one of many shocking figures from the Meat Atlas 2021, a comprehensive look at the meat industry released by European nonprofits the Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung, Friends of the Earth Europe and BUND Tuesday.
AGRICULTURE
92.9 NIN

Meat Farming Responsible for 57 Percent of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The animal agriculture sector is in the hot seat after a new report links the industry to the rapidly worsening climate crisis. A new study from the scientific journal Nature Food concludes that meat production is responsible for 57 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions, more than twice the level that plant-based food production generates. The report explained that plant-based food production is only responsible for 29 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, emphasizing the low environmental impact of farming plant foods in contrast to how the animal agriculture sector is damaging the environment.
AGRICULTURE
VentureBeat

AI can estimate corporate greenhouse gas emissions

In 2015, representatives from more than 196 countries met in Le Bourget, France to sign the Paris Agreement. The legally binding treaty limits global warming to a rise of well below 2 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial levels, preferably capping warming at 1.5 degrees. While the Paris Agreement doesn’t spell out how the undersigned are expected to achieve this goal, some countries have pledged to cut their net climate emissions to zero by 2050.
Science Friday

Scientists Potty Train Cows To Lower Greenhouse Gasses

Scientists have known it for a long time: Cattle are a major source of nitrogen emissions, contributing to the global warming crisis. Alternatives have been tossed around for years: from eating less meat to feeding cows seaweed. Now, a new study out of Germany and New Zealand has a more outside-the-box solution: potty-training calves.
ANIMALS
bizjournals

Good Works: How a REIT aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions

Prologis also has a big focus on local impact. Are you craving some in-person networking time? Join DBJ & presenting sponsor RSM when we introduce the leaders of today & rising leaders of tomorrow as we celebrate the region's fastest growing companies & brightest entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
theiet.org

Toilet-trained cows go to ‘MooLoo’ to lower waste emissions

Researchers in Germany and New Zealand have demonstrated that cows can be taught to urinate and defaecate in a latrine, enabling waste to be collected and treated and lowering ammonia emissions. On farms where cows relieve themselves as they graze, the accumulation and spread of cowpats and other waste can...
AGRICULTURE
Harvard Health

The Real Effects of Mandatory CSR Disclosure on Emissions: Evidence from the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program

Lavender Yang is a PhD candidate in Accounting, Nicholas Z. Muller is the Lester and Judith Lave Professor of Economics, Engineering, and Public Policy, and Pierre Jinghong Liang is Professor of Accounting, all at Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business. This post is based on their recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

Scientists Potty-Trained Cows to Help Reduce Environmental Pollution

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. You’ve heard of cow patties, but what about cow potties?. As it turns out, toilet-trained cattle may become a real trend in agriculture, according to a team that taught calves to urinate in specified latrines. This so-called “MooLoo” training could reduce environmental pollution from cattle urine, and could even help fight climate change by curbing ammonia emissions from farms.
AGRICULTURE
Fast Company

Potty training cows could help reduce their pee-related pollution

Livestock farmers are faced with a trade-off known as the “climate killer conundrum”: On larger farms, which are more humane for animal rearing, greenhouse gas emissions are often higher. More space to roam means more space for cattle to urinate, much of which goes uncollected. And when the ammonia in that waste mixes with soil, it’s released into the air as nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas.
AGRICULTURE
audacy.com

Water usage and greenhouse gas emissions closely connected in California

Conserving water now not only will help with California’s current drought, but it could save the state from future droughts. According to a newly published report, the Future of California’s Water-Energy-Climate-Nexus, water and energy usage are closely connected. The systems that pump, treat, and heat our water already use a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
