The "Sage from South Central" is running for governor of California, and liberal Democrats everywhere are nervous that he could win. Elder is polling well and could pull off an upset to unseat Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom. So, Democrats are unleashing a plethora of bigoted rhetoric they would otherwise denounce themselves. We have reached the point that Democrats claim that voting for a wealthy, white, male for governor over a black man from South Central is fighting white supremacy. As per usual, Democrats claim a Republican candidate is inferior by focusing on the color of his skin.

13 DAYS AGO