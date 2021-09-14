University of Minnesota Crookston again hits top spot in Midwest public regional college survey

For the 27th straight year, UW-Eau Claire has landed on the list of top public regional universities in the Midwest published by U.S. News & World Report. As it did last year, UWEC was No. 8 in the rankings of its public peers, while it was No. 41 among 165 public and private colleges. UWEC tied with the University of Minnesota-Duluth and Winona State University at No. 8, while UW-Stout in Menomonie landed at No. 15. (Curious about No. 1? It’s Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri.)

