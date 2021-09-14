University of Minnesota Crookston again hits top spot in Midwest public regional college survey
The University of Minnesota Crookston has again achieved the top ranking in its division in a survey of regional colleges. U.S. News and World Report announced this week that UMC is ranked as the top institution among Midwest Public Regional Colleges for 2022. UMC has been ranked in the top four consecutively for 26 years, and has been ranked the No. 1 "public regional college in the Midwest" three consecutive years.www.grandforksherald.com
Comments / 0