China Will Reportedly Break Up Ant Group's Alipay, Force Creation of New Loans App

A U.S.-based private cybersecurity company said Wednesday it has uncovered evidence that an Indian media conglomerate, a police department and the agency responsible for the country's national identification database have been hacked, likely by a state-sponsored Chinese group. The Insikt Group, the threat research division of Massachusetts-based Recorded Future, said the hacking group, given the temporary name TAG-28, made use of Winnti malware, which it said is exclusively shared among several Chinese state-sponsored activity groups.Chinese authorities have consistently denied any form of state-sponsored hacking and said China itself is a major target of cyberattacks.The allegation has the possibility of...
