DiligenceVault Releases the Findings of Its 2021 Manager Survey: How RFPs and DDQs Get Done
Whitepaper explores how fund managers are meeting the challenges of allocators’ due diligence needs through the RFP and DDQ process. DiligenceVault, a digital diligence platform that delivers data collection and information exchange solutions for asset owners, allocators and fund managers, today released its latest whitepaper entitled “2021 Manager Survey: How RFPs and DDQs Get Done.” The paper presents the results of its survey of fund managers that explores how marketing, investor relations and compliance professionals are optimizing their staffing, processes and technologies to meet the due diligence needs of the allocator community.martechseries.com
