CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

DiligenceVault Releases the Findings of Its 2021 Manager Survey: How RFPs and DDQs Get Done

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitepaper explores how fund managers are meeting the challenges of allocators’ due diligence needs through the RFP and DDQ process. DiligenceVault, a digital diligence platform that delivers data collection and information exchange solutions for asset owners, allocators and fund managers, today released its latest whitepaper entitled “2021 Manager Survey: How RFPs and DDQs Get Done.” The paper presents the results of its survey of fund managers that explores how marketing, investor relations and compliance professionals are optimizing their staffing, processes and technologies to meet the due diligence needs of the allocator community.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

AppDirect Survey Finds SMBs Are Accelerating SaaS Adoption, See Greatest ROI Working with a Technology Advisor

New study reveals most SMBs use five or more SaaS applications, while a majority face challenges using new cloud-based solutions. A new study released today by AppDirect, the leading subscription commerce platform company, found that more small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are using SaaS than ever before. In fact, the “AppDirect Small Business Software Trends Report 2021” found that 45 percent of SMBs have most or all of their business software based in the cloud, compared to just 24 percent in 2017. At the same time, SMBs are facing more difficulties with their cloud-based applications, such as migration and maintenance issues. To overcome these, an increasing number of SMBs, almost 48 percent, are turning to outside professionals, including technology advisors—such as consultants, channel partners, and telecom agents—and ISP / telecom services providers.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Eye Tracking Findings Emphasise the Importance of Measuring Attention in Digital Advertising

Data from Userneeds and OMD Denmark shines a light on the importance of high impact formats when it comes to grabbing audience attention. Tech company Adnami has hailed new findings by research company Userneeds and OMD Denmark that lays bare the attention-grabbing power of high impact formats, some of which proved to deliver 45 times more attention than standard display ads.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Terminus Releases “MOVE,” A Modern Framework For Go-to-Market Strategies

Co-authors Sangram Vajre and Bryan Brown launch Terminus’ third book, MOVE, a comprehensive blueprint for companies looking to transform go-to-market. Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced the release and availability of “MOVE: The 4-Question Go-To-Market Framework.” The new book is a modern framework for companies and GTM leaders looking to transform their go-to-market strategies.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
martechseries.com

1 Million Searches Performed Monthly on A.I. Start-Up PromoMii’s Platform

UK-based start-up, PromoMii, is disrupting the content creation industry with their A.I. empowered platform, Nova, used by global production studios, broadcasters, and creators to deep search video, image, audio, and archival content. PromoMii, a UK-based media technology start-up, has reached one million searches a month, a milestone for the A.I....
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rfp#Martech Interview#Facteus#Rfp Ddq Technology#Aum
martechseries.com

Litmus Announces Adobe Journey Optimizer Integration Streamlining Email Production, Testing

Integration enables seamless collaboration and real-time customer engagement insights ensuring email campaign success. Litmus, a leader in email marketing, today announces its integration with Adobe Journey Optimizer. The Adobe Experience Cloud application, built natively on Adobe Experience Platform, is a B2C-focused omnichannel marketing tool for orchestrating and delivering personalized, connected customer experiences.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

CreatorIQ Expands Its Leadership Position With Acquisition of #1 Influencer Marketing Analytics Platform Tribe Dynamics

Combination of Industry-Leading Performance Management And Analytics Solutions Creates The Definitive Platform Leader for the Creator Economy. Influencer marketing platform, CreatorIQ — the most trusted partner advancing the creator economy for brands like AB InBev, Disney, Sephora, and Unilever — announced the acquisition of the #1 influencer marketing analytics platform, Tribe Dynamics.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Placester Launches Concierge Custom, A New Way for Brokers to Outsource Complex Marketing Workflows and One-off Creative Tasks

New Placester offering helps brokers unlock on-demand remote marketing help to absorb and streamline complex marketing workflows, allowing them to spend less time on marketing busy work and more time building their business. Marketing Technology News: MedCompli Adds New SaaS HCP Event Management Module to Their…. “Building memorable brands is...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

FICX Introduces No-Code CX Automation Platform to Automate Any Customer Process Across Channels

Platform empowers citizen experience designers to digitize and automate customer processes in minutes, without writing code. FICX, innovators in no-code digital CX, today announced the release of the FICX CX Automation (CXA) Platform that empowers any business professional to build secure, automated customer processes without coding or developer support. Marketing...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
martechseries.com

PiiQ Media Makes API Accessible to Customers for More Actionable Data

Company Also Adds Features and a Social Platform to Serve Customers’ Evolving Needs. PiiQ Media, the social media threat intelligence and risk analytics company, announced today that in response to customer requests, the company has made its API available to customers and added new features to its products that make them more accessible and actionable.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Service For Technology Architecture & Delivery Leaders

Service helps leaders keep pace with ever-changing digital expectations and build greater agility, resiliency, and creativity across the technology ecosystem. To accelerate technology modernization, Forrester introduces Forrester Decisions for Technology Architecture & Delivery. With 48% of global firms investing in digital transformation, this service offers bold vision research, curated tools and frameworks, and hands-on guidance to help technology leaders modernize their IT architecture initiatives through the integration of platforms, practices, and partners.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

New Salesforce and Slack Innovations Empower Companies to Create Their Digital HQ

Domino’s, Intuit, and Splunk are running their digital HQ with Salesforce and Slack. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced new capabilities that integrate Slack across Salesforce’s products and industry solutions, plus new Slack innovations that improve collaboration across organizational boundaries and empower teams to embrace asynchronous working. Marketing...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

LatentView Analytics Hires Enterprise Data Science and Analytics Executive to Lead Onsite Growth for Telecom, Retail and CPG Clients

LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world’s most recognized brands, announced today that Srinand Ramachandra joined the firm as Onsite Growth Leader. Srinand comes to LatentView with more than ten years of experience advising data-driven decisions across the retail, healthcare, and travel sectors. As a data science expert, he has helped arm Fortune 500 executives with analytics-driven tools to optimize their business processes.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Insightly Launches New Service Software to Help Businesses Exceed Customer Expectations

New Survey Shows only 6% of Consumers Feel Businesses Exceed Expectations – while 35% of Businesses Think They Do. Insightly, the leader in customer relationship management (CRM) innovation, is announcing the availability of Insightly Service, the newest addition to the unified suite of customer relationship management applications. Built on Insightly’s platform, Insightly Service is a customer service and support ticketing product designed to work seamlessly across the business applications that companies are already using. With Insightly Service, critical data is shared across departments and in real-time, so that all customer-facing teams are aligned and empowered to have more relevant conversations that drive customer satisfaction and success.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Deloitte Launches the Deloitte AI Academy to Advance Artificial Intelligence Proficiency for Business and Society

Training academy aims to revolutionize learning for AI professionals to propel careers and enhance market impact. Deloitte announced the launch of the Deloitte AI Academy™ which is designed to help bridge the technology talent gap by developing and re-skilling today’s workforce with immersive training in the AI capabilities required for the digital economy. The Deloitte AI Academy will parallel Deloitte’s Cyber and Cloud Institute development strategies, and demonstrate Deloitte’s commitment to combine in-depth business knowledge with a mastery of technology to help its people and clients thrive in increasingly dynamic markets.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Total Expert Recognized in Now Tech: Retail Banking CRM Report

Now Tech: Retail Banking CRM report overviews CRMs, which help banks improve customer experience and develop and nurture customer relationships. Total Expert, the CRM and customer experience platform purpose-built for banks and lenders, announced its inclusion in the Forrester Now Tech: Retail Banking CRM, Q3 2021 report, which recognizes 12 retail banking CRM providers.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Amplitude Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Direct Listing of its Class A Common Stock

Amplitude, Inc., a pioneer in digital optimization, today announced that its registration statement on Form S-1 was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 21, 2021. The registration statement, as filed with the SEC, relates to a proposed direct listing of Amplitude’s Class A common stock.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cohesity Fiscal 2021 Results Shatter Previous Performance Records as Customers Embrace Next-Gen Data Management With Built-in Ransomware Data Protection

Nearly 25% of Fortune 500 Now Rely on Cohesity; Company Delivers Record-Breaking Metrics in ARR and Net Expansion; Annual Revenue Run Rate Surpasses $300M. Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, today announced record-breaking fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results, ending on July 31, 2021. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Expedient Selects ColorTokens to Deliver Zero Trust Security Capabilities

ColorTokens, a Zero Trust cybersecurity platform company, announced a new partnership with Expedient, the leading Full-Stack Cloud Service Provider (CSP). The partnership will deliver ColorTokens’ powerful micro-segmentation security capabilities as an integral element of the Expedient Security CTRL Suite. Marketing Technology News: ColorTokens Partners With Finesse to Help Middle East...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Streann and CatapultX Partner to Disrupt Programmatic Ads

Streann Media, the world’s most innovative and interactive OTT streaming platform, and CatapultX, creator of the On-Stream™ video monetization and contextual AI platform, joined forces to bring content providers a new way to monetize content through non-intrusive programmatic ads. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Damien Mahoney, Co-founder and CEO...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy