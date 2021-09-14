Comscore Receives Prestigious ISO Certifications for Information Security and Privacy Information Management Systems
Comscore gains both ISO 27001 for its Information Security Management and ISO 27701 for its Privacy Information Management System. Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to share that it has received ISO certifications for its information security and privacy information management systems. The ISO certifications were performed by Schellman & Company, LLC, a leading security and compliance firm.martechseries.com
