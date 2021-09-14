CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glia Partners with Kasisto to Incorporate AI into its Digital Customer Service Platform

Cover picture for the articleCompanies team up to provide customers with a strategic mix of AI and human connection within customer support. Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, has partnered with Kasisto, creators of KAI, a leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry. Kasisto’s KAI-powered intelligent digital assistant has been integrated into Glia’s Digital Customer Service platform, allowing financial institutions to more effectively and efficiently support customers within the digital domain.

