The Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper and Kat Graham are set to star in Netflix’s Love in the Villa. Mark Steven Johnson will write and direct, with Margret Huddleston and Stephanie Slack producing through their Off Camera Entertainment banner. Johnson will also produce. The film follows a young woman who takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical (and very good-looking) British man. Production will start this month in Verona and the film will premiere globally on the streamer in...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO