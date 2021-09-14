CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Garfield Rebuffs ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Leaked Image Amid Effort to “Manage Expectations”

By Ryan Parker
 7 days ago
Andrew Garfield has responded to an alleged leaked photo of the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home that appeared to confirm he would reprise his role as Spidey, along with Tobey Maguire .

Rumors have been swirling for some time that Garfield and Maguire would be in the film that puts Tom Holland ’s Spider-Man in the multiverse with villains from previous Spider-Man film franchises.

While a guest Monday on The Tonight Show , Garfield continued to play coy about the entire situation. He has maintained that he is not in the film. Maguire has not given any recent interviews.

But host Jimmy Fallon pushed back hard, saying he and others felt confident that the allegedly leaked pic was legit and the jig was up for Garfield.

“I heard about it. And I did see it. And it’s a Photoshop,” Garfield told Fallon, who responded he did not buy the actor’s explanation. “I am trying to manage expectations and you say, ‘No,'” Garfield replied, as the pair shared a big laugh.

The actor was honest when he said he saw the first trailer for No Way Home and was impressed, adding, “I think that Tom Holland is just the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man, so I am super stoked.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Dec. 17.

Watch the interview below.

