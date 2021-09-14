CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Mac Jones throws his next TD pass, he should keep the football

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 7 days ago

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones refused to take his first career touchdown pass on Sunday. But it would be OK if he did – even Bill Belichick would understand.

The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban will love why Mac Jones declined the ball from his first NFL TD

The Mac Jones versus Tua Tagovailoa show, or as NFL fans would call it the Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots, lived up to its hype. Both Jones and Tagovailoa played well, with Tua coming out on top, 17-16. Tagovailoa threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns; one passing and one rushing.
NFL
CBS Boston

Mac Jones, James White Run Trick Play During Patriots’ Touchdown Drive Vs. Jets

BOSTON (CBS) — In just his fifth quarter as an NFL quarterback, Mac Jones was involved in some trickery — and some successful trickery at that. Josh McDaniels dipped into his bag of tricks in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets, calling for a dandy of a trick play on a first-and-10 at the Jets’ 33-yard line. Already leading 3-0, and having gained possession on Zach Wilson’s second interception in as many pass attempts, the Patriots called for a trick play that involved Jones tossing to James White on what appeared to be a standard running play. Yet when White...
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots: Mac Jones proves he’s at the top of his QB class

The New England Patriots moved into an early three way tie a top the AFC East after winning their first game of the season against the New York Jets yesterday. While they currently sit in third due to the Buffalo Bills having the best divisional record, and the Miami Dolphins currently owning the tiebreaker after beating the Pats in Week 1, the season is still young, and there’s a lot of football left to be played.
NFL
The Spun

Mac Jones Reveals His Mindset With The Starting Job

Throughout the vast majority of this past offseason/preseason, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick referenced Cam Newton as the team’s starting guy. But, in a matter of days, that distinction quickly flipped as rookie Mac Jones ultimately won the QB1 job. Because of this quick flip, Jones recognizes that this starting...
NFL
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Wasn’t Surprised To Win Patriots QB Competition; Says He’ll Keep In Touch With Cam Newton

BOSTON (CBS) — Even though he was a rookie in his first NFL training camp, and there was a veteran ahead of him on the depth chart, Mac Jones prepared all summer as though he would be the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. So when Jones beat out Cam Newton and was named New England’s starter ahead of the season, the 23-year-old wasn’t too surprised by the news. “Not really,” Jones told WEEI on Tuesday, as he prepares to face the Miami Dolphins in his first career NFL game on Sunday. “Like I’ve said, I was preparing to be...
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Mac Jones is so dedicated he has his girlfriend go over the Patriots playbook with him

Every great quarterback needs a support system. Mac Jones’ family has supported his football dreams since childhood. His parents and siblings worked with him in the backyard and directed him to private quarterback coaches to help improve his training. His family played a role in his success at the University of Alabama; however, another person was also involved with Jones’ development. Sophie Scott, an alumna of UA, has been dating Jones since 2019. When a hip injury against Mississippi State forced Tua Tagovailoa to miss the rest of the 2019 season, Scott went to work helping Jones become comfortable as a starting quarterback. She drew plays for him, helped him dissect the playbook, and the two would perform walk-throughs.
NFL
The Spun

Mac Jones Reveals Why He Didn’t Keep First Touchdown Ball

Mac Jones threw his first career NFL touchdown pass today. Both he and the New England Patriots are hoping its the first of many. After Jones hit Nelson Agholor on a seven-yard scoring pass to put the Pats up 10-7 in the second quarter, the rookie quarterback’s teammates wanted him to get the game ball to keep as a souvenir. However, he refused.
NFL
Fresno Bee

Patriots rookie Jones throws 1st TD but ‘wasn’t good enough’

Mac Jones didn’t want to save the football from his first career NFL touchdown pass. He never got a second. The New England Patriots rookie completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards and a TD on Sunday in his NFL debut. He was driving the Patriots to a potential go-ahead score in the final four minutes when Damien Harris fumbled at the Miami 9, and the Dolphins held on for the 17-16 victory.
NFL
