When Mac Jones throws his next TD pass, he should keep the football

Every great quarterback needs a support system. Mac Jones’ family has supported his football dreams since childhood. His parents and siblings worked with him in the backyard and directed him to private quarterback coaches to help improve his training. His family played a role in his success at the University of Alabama; however, another person was also involved with Jones’ development. Sophie Scott, an alumna of UA, has been dating Jones since 2019. When a hip injury against Mississippi State forced Tua Tagovailoa to miss the rest of the 2019 season, Scott went to work helping Jones become comfortable as a starting quarterback. She drew plays for him, helped him dissect the playbook, and the two would perform walk-throughs.

