Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Dorchester by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-14 10:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards or the Internet for the latest information from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DISSIPATED Visibilities have improved and the risk for dense fog has ended across the area.alerts.weather.gov
