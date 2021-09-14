CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh has phenomenal debut in tough loss

By Sayre Bedinger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh was one of the best rookies in the entire NFL week one. He shined in a tough loss in Las Vegas. The Baltimore Ravens lost an absolute heartbreaker on Monday Night Football, the week one finale, and one of the most entertaining games of the entire week. As bummed out as Ravens fans are that their team couldn’t pull out an overtime win, especially after some pretty incredible luck in overtime after it appeared the Las Vegas Raiders had scored the winning touchdown, not all was bad in this game.

