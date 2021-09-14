CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Saints

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 8 days ago

The Panthers opened up the 2021 campaign with a 19-14 win at home over the New York Jets.

It wasn't perfect by any means, especially offensively, but the defense flew around, made plays, and made Zach Wilson's first game hell. Carolina's defense generated a ton of pressure on the rookie quarterbacking totaling six sacks and 10 QB hits.

This week's opponent, New Orleans, without a doubt had the most impressive performance in week one with a 38-3 thrashing of the Green Bay Packers. The Saints' defense stifled Aaron Rodgers who threw two picks and had arguably the worst game of his career. New Orleans QB Jameis Winston tossed for five touchdowns despite only throwing for 148 yards.

This is a great opportunity for the Panthers to get the Saints early in the season and at home. Although the Panthers appear to be much improved, the ESPN FPI doesn't give Carolina much of a chance against the Saints, at least not as much as I think they should give them credit for. The FPI gives New Orleans a 61% chance to win while the Panthers only have a 39% chance.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. inside Bank of America Stadium this Sunday and will be televised on FOX.

AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
