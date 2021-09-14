First suburban cannabis lounge receives approval in Mundelein

The City of Goleta will be appealing the County of Santa Barbara’s approval of a cannabis cultivation project located just outside of the City’s limits near the Winchester Canyon Road neighborhood. Santa Barbara County has permit authority over commercial cannabis operations within the County's unincorporated area and, on September 16, 2021, approved the White Light Cannabis Cultivation Project. The project calls for the development of 17 acres of nursery and outdoor cannabis cultivation, processing and distribution on a property zoned for agricultural use (AG-ll-100) at 222 Winchester Canyon Road, 0.5 miles outside of City limits. The decision comes after the City has repeatedly expressed its concerns about the project and notified the County that the City would appeal the decision, if it was approved without addressing the City’s concerns.

GOLETA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO