Mundelein, IL

First suburban cannabis lounge receives approval in Mundelein

By Mike Krauser
 8 days ago

On Monday, Mundelein village trustees unanimously granted a request from Rise Dispensary to operate an appointment-only pot longue where customers can ingest newly purchased products, with the exception of edibles.

CHICAGO, IL
