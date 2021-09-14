CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis-China’s house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China Evergrande is teetering between a messy meltdown with far-reaching impacts, a managed collapse or the less likely prospect of a bailout by Beijing for what was once the country’s top-selling property developer. Founded in Guangzhou in 1996, Evergrande has epitomised China’s freewheeling era of borrowing and...

Birmingham Star

Beijing finds itself being cornered by African countries

Beijing [China], September 21 (ANI): China is increasingly finding itself being cornered by African countries on investment-related matters with several of them cancelling their contracts with Chinese companies, according to a media report. The Singapore Post in an article on Monday said some of the countries had cancelled contracts as...
The Independent

Chinese builder in debt jam says it will make bond payment

A Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt reassured jittery global markets at least briefly Wednesday by announcing it will make an interest payment due this week. The Chinese government, meanwhile, kept investors guessing about whether it might intervene.Evergrande Group’s struggle to comply with financial limits regulators imposed to curb rising debt levels has prompted fears a default might cause global shockwaves. Economists say banks and bondholders are likely to lose money if Evergrande restructures its $310 billion debt but Beijing has the resources to prevent a Chinese credit crunch.The...
MarketRealist

Here Are the U.S. Stocks To Avoid if Evergrande Collapses

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
AFP

ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday. The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile". Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
wkzo.com

Xi says China will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China would not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, using his address at the United Nations General Assembly to add to the country’s pledges to combat climate change. Xi provided no details, but depending on how the policy is...
wkzo.com

China’s high-tech push seeks to reassert global factory dominance

TIANJIN, China (Reuters) – At a factory in China’s north, workers are busy testing an automated vehicle designed to move bulky items around industrial spaces, one of a new generation of robots Beijing wants to shift the country’s manufacturing up the value chain. The robot’s Tianjin-based maker has received tax...
wkzo.com

Asian trade tense in the shadow of Evergrande and the Fed

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stock markets made a cautious start on Wednesday and the dollar held firm amid lingering nerves about the fallout from a looming failure at developer China Evergrande and anticipation the Federal Reserve may move a step closer to tapering. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.5%. Equity, bond and...
wkzo.com

Dollar near one-month high as Evergrande risks, Fed loom

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar held below a near one-month high on Wednesday as investors focused on two key risks — a default by Chinese property developer Evergrande and the expected pace of U.S. monetary policy tightening. The dollar index stood at 93.226 in early Asian trade, staying not far...
AFP

Global equities finished mixed after Evergrande rout

European equities rebounded on Tuesday after fears over the possible collapse of Chinese property giant Evergrande sparked a rout across global markets in the prior session, but a mild rally on Wall Street petered out. On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 were periodically positive but slumped near the close to post slight losses.
Reuters

World shares tumble as China Evergrande contagion fears spread

Sept 20 (Reuters) - World stocks skidded on Monday and the dollar firmed as troubles at property group China Evergrande sparked concerns about spillover risks to the economy, creating a fresh investor worry ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS)...
The Independent

US markets suffer sharpest drop since mid-May in losses sparked by China refusal to bail out indebted property developer

Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
The Trussville Tribune

FINANCE: Significant Risk Headwinds Ahead

By David Guttery, Sponsored Content  I believe that we are at a point of inflection where risks of various types, are weighing on the market as we remain relatively near all-time record high levels.  Broadly, I would suggest that the three main areas of risk that are of concern today include geopolitical risk, economic risk, […]
WEKU

A Chinese Real Estate Company Is Walloping Your Stocks. Here's Why

Stock markets from Hong Kong to New York were hit by a major sell-off on Monday as a massive Chinese real estate conglomerate called China Evergrande Group faces a potentially devastating debt default. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 614 points, its worst performance in about two months, after earlier...
