8,100 Without Power In Central Jersey

By Cecilia Levine
 7 days ago
Thousands of New Jersey residents were without power on Tuesday due to a fast-moving storm Monday night.

The majority of the outages were reported by JCP&L in Monmouth County. As of 10:30 a.m., 8,197 people were in the dark, the company said.

Most of those customers were in Atlantic Highlands (1,143), Manalapan (553) and Marlboro (1,507).

There were 770 JCP&L customers in Middlesex County were without power while 333 PSE&G customers were also without power in the same area.

