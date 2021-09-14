17a-4 releases a new, versatile module of DataParser for another way to bring data into an archive

Up until now, the standard ecommerce model has really focused on one channel at a time. Ecommerce was about advertising your products on Google and shipping them to customers. Now, ecommerce means a lot more. When applied to selling on social media, search engines or marketplace platforms, the term "ecommerce" is the same, but the strategy is very, very different. Build a website for search-engine optimization and sell, set up a storefront on Etsy and sell, or generate a following on Instagram and sell. The old way focused on one channel; the new way is multi-channel.

