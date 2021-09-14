CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

17a-4 releases a new, versatile module of DataParser for another way to bring data into an archive

MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

MILLBROOK, N.Y. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. 17a-4, LLC is releasing an Email Relay module of DataParser. DataParser is the leading independent compliance solution to bring third party data into any archive for retention. Modules to support chat and collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, Webex and Zoom integrate via APIs and downloads. Other modules have been developed to be useful for several data types, such as the SQL, Azure Blob and now the new Email Relay module.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
rekkerd.org

BLEASS releases Saturator versatile motion waveshaper for desktop & iOS

BLEASS has announced the release of its new audio plugin BLEASS Saturator, an effect that has been designed to energize your basses, crush your drums, and explode your leads in a beautiful yet destructive sound saturation. The saturator features a multi-band gain drive, 9 different waveshaper algorithms, a pre/post bitcrusher,...
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

SoundForce Announces New Eurorack Modules at Superbooth 2021

At Superbooth 2021, SoundForce is announcing 2 new Eurorack Modules: a 2021 version of the DCO, with added built-in MIDI interface and new Juno-themed colors (shipping October 2021) and the uVCF 6, a compact Juno low-pass only version of my VCF/VCA 6 (shipping November 2021). The SoundForce DCO, above, is...
ELECTRONICS
theregister.com

Vector database Pinecone promises to bring ML data management under control with 2.0 release

Pinecone has upgraded its vector database, aiming at enterprises that are looking to boost productivity in machine learning projects. Built by the team behind Amazon Sagemaker, Pinecone is designed to allow machine learning engineers to search through catalogues of embeddings, the continuous vector representations of separate variables fundamental to common ML algorithms such as word2vec.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Retention#Modules#Ediscovery#Prweb#Llc#Microsoft Teams#Webex#Sql#Sec#Finra#Cftc#Designated Third Party#Books Records#Archive Reviews#Edisclaimer#Postlog
Embedded.com

ADLINK brings Ampere Altra SoCs to embedded with COM-HPC modules

ADLINK said its new COM-HPC Ampere Altra is world’s first 80-core Arm based COM-HPC module that eliminates power-performance limitations. ADLINK Technology has launched an 80-core Arm based COM-HPC server type module which brings the Ampere Altra systems on chip (SoCs) into the embedded systems market. The new COM-HPC Ampere Altra...
COMPUTERS
electronicproducts.com

Gate drivers support ‘new dual’ IGBT modules

Power Integrations has launched the SCALE-iFlex Single plug-and-play gate-drivers for the “new dual” 100 × 140 mm IGBT modules. The gate drivers support modules up to 3.3 kV and are suited for light-rail, renewable energy generation, and other high-reliability applications that require small, rugged driver solutions. The gate drivers fit...
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Overloud releases Gem Mod modulation plugins, free for a limited time!

Overloud has announced the release of its new Gems series audio plugin inspired to the legendary Dimension 320 modulation unit. The Dimension unit offers a very soft and organic modulation. It was the go-to unit for vocals in the 80s and 90s but it can also be used on a full mix to increase the space perception without adding reverb. Its input section has a very musical harmonic generation when pushed into saturation.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

Surface Adaptive Kit is Microsoft’s most universal release today

Microsoft has a set of sticky-backed strong and custom-cut materials prepared for a Surface Adaptive Kit. This kit consists of keycap labels, 3-dimensional bump labels, port indicators, and openers. With these elements, users will modify their Surface devices to their hearts’ content. This sort of kit should be available from hardware manufacturers across the board – if you make moving … Continue reading
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Software
ecu.edu

New Mediasite Archive Plan Began July 1

Archived presentations to be deleted unless you act soon. Mediasite is ECU’s video capture tool for academic courses and campus events. We recently updated and automated the storage process for Mediasite content to keep presentations organized while reducing storage and administrative costs. This past July, Mediasite administrators processed videos according...
GREENVILLE, NC
thedallasnews.net

Digital Ad Platforms Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Acxiom, Facebook, Sizmek

The Global Digital Ad Platforms Market study with 107+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Conversant, Inc., Twitter, Kenshoo, Baidu, Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network, Choozle, Yahoo, LinkedIn, DoubleClick, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Acxiom Corporation, Facebook, Sizmek, Amazon.com, Inc. & Adobe.
MARKETS
Nashville Business Journal

Oracle Corp. releases new workforce diversity data

The fresh figures are debuting as Oracle gears up to build a $1.35 billion office campus on the East Bank of the Cumberland River. The data also arrive as workforce diversity becomes a more prominent topic in the business community, with more executives recognizing a business case for adding more variety to their workforce. Many largely white, largely male tech companies are facing pressure from shareholders to broaden their employee base, and lawsuits probing past performance along those lines.
BUSINESS
knowtechie.com

4 ways to clear up data from your devices

“I just checked the storage space last month!” “I only use this laptop for Youtube and homework!”. These are common phrases said when users discover their remaining storage space. It doesn’t matter if you have 16, 32, or 1,000 gigs of storage, eventually, that space will be filled up. Performing virtually any task on an electronic device is going to use up memory.
TECHNOLOGY
eso.org

CONCERTO Commissioning Data Released

CONCERTO raw data from the commissioning runs on APEX between April and August 2021 have now been released. Selected astronomical targets were observed to demonstrate the capabilities of the instrument and optimize the observing strategies. These objects cover a range of science targets: the star forming region NGC6334 (Cat Paw Nebula, see also ESO announcement), the Crab nebula supernova remnant, the AS2UDSS deep field, and the galaxy cluster RXCJ1206. These relatively short integration data can be used to plan future observing programmes and, in some cases, for scientific work.
ASTRONOMY
xda-developers

Bluetti Releases New Power Stations with Hot Swapping Modules

Portable power stations are growing in popularity, as technology improves and power outages become more frequent. When you’re investing in a power station, modularity is one of the things you should look for. You can start small, and expand if you decide you need more power later. Bluetti’s newest products are designed as an affordable entry into a full-solution power backup plan.
INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

This Is Why You Need to Adjust Your Ecommerce-Channel Strategy Today

Up until now, the standard ecommerce model has really focused on one channel at a time. Ecommerce was about advertising your products on Google and shipping them to customers. Now, ecommerce means a lot more. When applied to selling on social media, search engines or marketplace platforms, the term "ecommerce" is the same, but the strategy is very, very different. Build a website for search-engine optimization and sell, set up a storefront on Etsy and sell, or generate a following on Instagram and sell. The old way focused on one channel; the new way is multi-channel.
INTERNET
MySanAntonio

Frustrated by Your Outdated Phone Plan? Get Ready for Smart Contracts.

As avid smartphone users, we depend on mobile providers to supply us with the network we need to use Facebook, stream shows on Netflix and send photos to our friends, no matter where we are. And yet most of us sign contracts with mobile providers that go unchanged for years, even with changed talking habits or less internet use — not to mention the hassle of updating a plan when traveling abroad. It’s one of those services that leave us wondering: Why, in 2021, isn’t there a better way to do this?
CELL PHONES
Variety

‘Muse: Enter The Simulation’ VR Concert Experience Set to Launch Via Stageverse Platform

Muse fans looking to relive the band’s sensational 2019 Simulation Theory tour will have a chance to do so via a new VR experience presented by Stageverse, creators of 3D virtual venues and interactive experiences. Opening for beta access today (Sept. 20), “Muse: Enter The Simulation” (the Stageverse app is available on iOS, Android and Oculus) allows for virtual entry to the band’s July 2019 concert at Wanda Stadium, Madrid. Users attend in avatar form and can immerse themselves in the two-hour show through 360-degree views and 16 viewpoints augmented by 3D visual effects. Additional features like backstage areas are...
CELL PHONES
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
theclevelandamerican.com

8 Dangerous Apps That Should Be Removed From All Android Phones

As part of a process Attrition Google has announced that it has discovered content in the Digital Store, the Play Store Projects All the people who were able to download them when the platform was available. Despite the traditional restrictions Security With the Play Store, every season reviews make sure...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy