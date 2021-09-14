CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pandemic Lifted Average Retail Spending Per Shopping Occasion, Reports NPD

MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Fundamental changes to how consumers shop will have a lasting impact on the types of purchases they make. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in the average amount U.S. consumers spend on each shopping occasion, whether it is a trip to a physical store or a visit to an online shopping site. Since reaching $34 in March of 2020, average shopping occasion spending has remained elevated at or above that amount through July 2021, according to The NPD Group. This increase is partially due to a general shift toward online purchasing, where average selling prices (ASPs) and the amount spent on each transaction already tended to be higher. However, the number of shopping occasions per week still falls short of 2019 levels, indicating that the sales lift is primarily caused by an increase in stock-up purchasing behavior, as consumers buy more on each occasion.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Retail#Npd#Retail Industry#The Npd Group#Apac#Twitter#Npdgroup
