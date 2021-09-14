Man facing multiple firearm charges following shots fired incident in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing multiple firearm charges following a shots fired incident in Lowell on Sunday. Officers responding to the area of Fulton Street and Devlins Avenue for a person reporting that he had been shot at spoke with the victim, who was not struck by gunfire or injured, as well as several witnesses before collecting gunfire evidence at the scene, according to Lowell police.whdh.com
