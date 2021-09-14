CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamer US August CPI bolsters Fed’s transitory inflation case

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Underlying U.S. consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months in August, suggesting that inflation had probably peaked, though it could remain high for a while amid persistent supply constraints. The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price Index excluding the volatile food...

