Jake Paul Girlfriend Posts Inappropriate Bedroom Photo

Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and Jake’s girlfriend as well as anyone else in their circle really know how to get the people going and how to keep people talking. This has kept the Paul brothers relevant for years and years. Jake Paul’s girlfriend knows how to keep people talking, but in a much different way. Surely, it’s a way that Jake Paul and Logan Paul would never want to do themselves. Or maybe the would. UFC Star ‘Humiliates’ Tito Ortiz In Prison.