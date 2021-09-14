CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul Girlfriend Posts Inappropriate Bedroom Photo

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul, Logan Paul, and Jake’s girlfriend as well as anyone else in their circle really know how to get the people going and how to keep people talking. This has kept the Paul brothers relevant for years and years. Jake Paul’s girlfriend knows how to keep people talking, but in a much different way. Surely, it’s a way that Jake Paul and Logan Paul would never want to do themselves. Or maybe the would. UFC Star ‘Humiliates’ Tito Ortiz In Prison.

Report: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley PPV buys do half of Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

The pay-per-view (PPV) buys for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley are reportedly in ... and the event was trumped by Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul. Jake and Woodley were adamant that their boxing match would sell close to the same number of PPV buys as Mayweather and Logan did in June; however, that appears to be far from the case. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Paul vs. Woodley performed in the range of 480,000 to 500,000 PPV buys, with other sources suggesting the total could be lower. By contrast, Mayweather-Paul cleared the 1 million mark.
Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
Adele Goes Instagram Official With Rich Paul in Glam Photos

Adele just took a major step in her relationship with Rich Paul! The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to make things social media official with her 39-year-old sports agent beau. In the sweet black-and-white snap, Adele cuddles up to Rich in a photo booth, as they smile for...
Jorge Masvidal vows to ‘put a hurting’ on Jake and Logan Paul

UFC BMF champ Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Jake Paul (and possibly older brother Logan Paul) after the former called ‘Gamebred’ a ‘hoe’ for picking Tyron Woodley to KO him in their boxing match last month. Paul ended up beating Woodley via split decision after eight rounds of action at...
Jake Paul intrigued by Silva, prefers Masvidal next

Jake Paul can't help but get excited about the thought of fighting MMA legend Anderson Silva. After Silva knocked out Tito Ortiz in a boxing match Saturday, there was talk of a potential meeting between Silva and Paul, who's 4-0 as a professional boxer. Paul said Monday he's interested - to a degree.
Tyron Woodley Provides Update On “I Love Jake Paul” Tattoo

Tyron Woodley has provided an update on his tattoo from losing to Jake Paul in their boxing match. In the lead-up to the fight, Paul made a bet with Woodley that the loser would get a tattoo saying I love Jake Paul or I love Tyron Woodley. However, after Paul earned a split-decision win, Woodley made a new bet that he would get the tattoo if Paul agreed to do a rematch.
Jake Paul blasts Conor McGregor for “disrespectful” skirmish with MGK & Megan Fox

YouTube star-turned-undefeated professional boxer Jake Paul chimed in on rival Conor McGregor’s run-in with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the VMA’s. The internet lit up when former UFC champion Conor McGregor got into a bit of a scuffle with rapper Machine Gun Kelly and his partner Megan Fox, with the latter allegedly being splashed by his drink.
Anderson Silva fuels speculation that he could fight Logan or Jake Paul

Anderson Silva has refused to rule out a boxing clash with YouTube brothers Logan Paul and Jake Paul as he continues his pursuit of a career in the ring. The legendary Brazilian is making his appearance in the ring for the second time at the weekend, as he takes on fellow MMA athlete Tito Ortiz on a Triller Fight Club card on Saturday night in Florida.
Former UFC Champion Anderson Silva open to boxing Jake or Logan Paul

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva recently made the jump over to professional boxing after being released by the UFC last November. Silva faced Julio César Chávez Jr. on June 19 in an eight-round boxing match. Silva won by split decision. It was Silva’s third career professional boxing match and the first time he’d competing in the boxing ring in 16 years. On Sept. 11, the 46-year old Silva takes former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in an eight-round boxing bout in the Triller fight promotion.
Jake Paul on Next Opponent: Tommy Fury is at The Top of That List

Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul is certainly considering unbeaten Tommy Fury as his next opponent. Both Paul and Fury were in action last month in Cleveland, in separate fights, as part of a Showtime pay-per-view card. Fury (7-0, 4 KOs), who was making his United States debut and looking...
WATCH: Jake Paul Talks About Clean Punch From Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has spoken out on that one clean punch from Tyron Woodley that sent him into the ropes. Paul went one-on-one with Woodley inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio at the end of August. This was an eight-round pro boxing match. After the bout went the distance, Paul was awarded the split-decision victory.
Why everyone wants to punch Jake Paul in the face

Three years ago, Jake Paul, now 24, ranked among the Internet’s most popular social media influencers. He attracted some 20 million fans to his YouTube channel by posting wild videos that depicted him in outrageous form: say, riding a motorcycle into his swimming pool or setting a mattress on fire for laughs. Along the way, he’s accrued an estimated net worth of $20 million.
Vitor Belfort Challenges Jake Paul To $25 Million Fight: Watch

Triller Fight Club put on yet another card last night and fans aren't too happy with what went down. The main card was Evander Holyfield Vs. Vitor Belfort, and before that, we got a horrible fight between Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz. The boxing was uninspired and while Silva pulled off some nice moves, there is no doubt that his opponent wasn't ready for the boxing ring.
Jake Paul shoots down Woodley rematch, puts focus on Tommy Fury

Jake Paul wants another step up in competition, and that means no rematch with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. The YouTuber-turned-boxer said earlier this week that a second fight against Woodley "doesn't make sense" after beating him via split decision in their highly anticipated Aug. 29 bout. Paul and Woodley...
Vitor Belfort: There is No Doubt I Would Knock Jake Paul Out

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, 44-years-old, has continued to call for a boxing showdown with social media star Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs). Belfort returned to a boxing ring last Saturday in Florida, and he picked up a first round stoppage over former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield. The contest...
Jake Paul explains why he keeps boxing former UFC fighters

Jake Paul has had four “professional” boxing matches. He’s currently undefeated and his last two wins have been over a former Bellator champion and a former UFC champion. After boxing a YouTuber in his debut and a former NBA player in his second bout, Paul turned his attention to former...
Vitor Belfort opens as favorite in potential boxing bout against Jake Paul

He might not be the odds-on favorite to fight Jake Paul next, but if Vitor Belfort gets that matchup he already has the support of the oddsmakers. Less than 24 hours after making quick work of heavyweight boxing legend Evander Holyfield at Triller Fight Club’s “Legends 2” event on Saturday, Belfort has opened as the favorite in a potential matchup with Paul, coming in at -180 in the opening odds set by SportsBetting.ag. Paul is a +150 underdog.
