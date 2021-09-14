UPDATE: Officer shoots, kills man outside Gloucester County home
A Mantua Township police officer shot and killed a man at his home early Tuesday morning, according to the Gloucester County District Attorney’s Office.www.audacy.com
A Mantua Township police officer shot and killed a man at his home early Tuesday morning, according to the Gloucester County District Attorney’s Office.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio
Comments / 0