CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Drake ranked among the nation’s top universities, according to U.S. News & World Report

drake.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake University once again ranks among the nation’s top universities in several categories in the newly released U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Colleges rankings. Overall, Drake University tied for 136th among the 288 schools ranked in the “National Universities” category. Institutions within this category offer a full range of undergraduate degrees, plus master’s and doctoral programs. Schools in this list include well-known private and public universities such as Princeton, Columbia, Harvard, UC Berkeley, and Michigan.

news.drake.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Michigan State
City
Princeton, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy