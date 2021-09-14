Drake ranked among the nation’s top universities, according to U.S. News & World Report
Drake University once again ranks among the nation’s top universities in several categories in the newly released U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Colleges rankings. Overall, Drake University tied for 136th among the 288 schools ranked in the “National Universities” category. Institutions within this category offer a full range of undergraduate degrees, plus master’s and doctoral programs. Schools in this list include well-known private and public universities such as Princeton, Columbia, Harvard, UC Berkeley, and Michigan.news.drake.edu
Comments / 0