Los Angeles, CA

FBI's hunt continues for Tarzana couple convicted of $18 million COVID fraud

 7 days ago

The FBI's hunt continued Tuesday for a Tarzana couple who allegedly cut their ankle tracking bracelets and went on the run while awaiting sentencing for their roles in an $18 million COVID-19 relief fraud case.

Facing the possibility of years behind bars, Richard Ayvazyan and his wife and co-defendant Marietta Terabelian removed their location monitoring devices and absconded from pretrial supervision together on Aug. 29, according to the FBI.

The following day, a Los Angeles federal judge signed bench warrants for the couple's arrest.

It's believed that Ayvazyan and Terabelian are traveling together.

Newly issued FBI wanted posters for the pair state that Ayvazyan "is known to abuse drugs.'' Terabelian has worked in the past at a children's hair salon, the document shows.

The couple drive a white 2004 Toyota Camry with California license plates 5JYK335, according to the FBI.

Ayvazyan, 43, Terabelian, 37, and two relatives were found guilty in June of scheming to submit fraudulent loan applications under which they and others obtained more than $18 million in Paycheck Protection and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program funds they used to put down payments on luxury homes in Tarzana, Glendale and Palm Desert and purchase jewelry and other high-end items.

They were scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4.

Prosecutors filed papers Monday requesting sentencing enhancements for the alleged escape from supervision and because many of the scheme's victims were considered "vulnerable.''

Ayvazyan "victimized elderly persons (including those with disabilities), deceased persons, and foreign exchange students who had spent only a few months in the United States years ago and now lived thousands of miles away in a foreign country,'' federal prosecutors wrote.

The defendants were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Ayvazyan was also found guilty of aggravated identity theft.

The jury determined the defendants must forfeit bank accounts, jewelry, watches, gold coins, three homes and about $450,000 in cash, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Evidence showed the defendants used bogus or stolen identities to submit fraudulent applications for the loans. In support of the applications, the defendants also submitted sham documents to lenders and the Small Business Administration, including fake identity documents, tax documents and payroll records.

The couple used the fraudulently obtained funds as down payments on luxury homes and to buy gold coins, diamonds, jewelry, luxury watches, imported furnishings, designer handbags, clothing and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Prior to the verdict, four accomplices pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the case.

The FBI urged anyone with information on the couple call (310) 477-6565.

Okcguy
7d ago

I’m sure they are just laughing the way they escaped I’m sure they’re in Mexico Cuba Iran or Afganistán ppl

Rayne Gilmer
6d ago

So the government got taken by a drug abuser and a hairdresser? 😂😂😏 Maybe the people who approved all these loans should go to jail as well. They didn't do their job.

Edd Stack
7d ago

They are long gone. She probably snuffed the guy out since he's a dead giveaway, took the $$$, is in another country getting plastic surgery under a new identity and will likely never be found. or.. they are dumbshits and will be caught

Possible abduction caught on video in Bell Gardens

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Bell Gardens Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people after video showed a man bear hug a woman and appear to force her back into a car before driving away. Police say video showed the woman exit a vehicle...
BELL GARDENS, CA
